A video showing a shocking discovery in a bowl of tom yam soup has gone viral, after a woman allegedly found an entire frog floating in her meal at an undisclosed eatery in Malaysia.

The original post by the woman has since been deleted, but the video has been reshared by other pages and continues to circulate widely online.

In the clip, a whole frog can clearly be seen inside the bowl, partially submerged in the soup. The woman behind the camera appears visibly shaken and can be heard reacting with disbelief and disgust.

Netizens were quick to express their horror, with many commenting that the sight of the frog had ruined their appetite. Still, as with most viral incidents, some users managed to crack jokes.

Some urged the woman to reveal the location of the stall to warn others, but she has so far chosen not to disclose the eatery.

One user called Siti Nor Azlinda Mat commented: “After this, whenever I see tom yam, I’ll remember the frog — and whenever I see a frog, I’ll think of tom yam.”

“This is what makes it tasty,” Wan Sah joked.

“This definitely isn’t at a Malay stall... probably somewhere near the Malaysia–Thailand border, maybe Kelantan!” Aminah Yusak speculated.

“One time I bought tom yam and there was a lizard in it,” Jami Lah shared.

“Think positively... maybe after cooking, they didn’t notice the frog jumped in,” Che Azlan suggested humorously.

“Please tell me where this shop is... It’s unfair to others who come to eat. The place is dirty. How can a shop serving food have something like this in the kitchen? Seriously, please take care of the cleanliness of the kitchen,” Mariam Ja Nordin commented.