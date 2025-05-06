A five-months pregnant woman has taken to social media to air her frustration after no one gave up their seat for her during an MRT ride.

In a Threads post, the woman shared, “5 months pregnant with a bump that is obviously showing & nobody offered me a seat in the MRT. Nobody.”

Her post quickly drew backlash from those who felt she shouldn’t have expected people to read her mind.

“Sis, you have a mouth, right? Just ask, sis. Ask. I’m one of those people on public transport who don’t look around — I’m glued to my phone until I reach my destination.

“At first, I felt sorry, but after a while, it gets annoying because you all don’t even ask for a seat.

“Unless you know for sure the person is aware of your condition.

“I’ve asked a few women before if they were pregnant — turned out they weren’t. That was awkward, okay? So please, instead of ranting on social media, learn to communicate so you can get what you’re entitled to,” urged Sha.

“Open your mouth and say you want to sit. Don’t expect people to understand or cater to you just because you’re pregnant. Just speak up, sis,” commented Fatin.

Meanwhile a few women shared their own experiences of not being offered a seat while they were pregnant.

“I experienced the same when I was six months pregnant! They were either looking down or looking at their phone, avoiding eye contact lol and I stood for 30 to 45 minutes,” shared Fatimah.

“That’s just how it is, sis — it’s the reality. Back when I was 7 months pregnant, my belly was huge. I was lining up to buy food, and one of the staff members asked me to skip the queue.

“Then the lady at the front got upset and looked me up and down. I just ignored her. It’s not like I wanted to cut the line — the staff was the one who pulled me forward,” said Umi.