‘Unglowing truths’ of pregnancy

PETALING JAYA: The glow of pregnancy is a common cliche – one that rarely reflects the full truth.

For some women, the journey to motherhood comes with painful, unspoken changes.

A 28-year-old marketing manager, who wants to be known only as Farah, is one of them.

Now eight months pregnant, she is grappling with a rare skin disorder that has transformed her appearance, challenging her confidence.

“The first change I noticed was when my skincare routine stopped working.

“I started waking up every morning with new pustule-type acne and my skin looked sunburnt and felt extremely itchy. I didn’t even know then that I was pregnant,” she said.

But the changes didn’t stop there. By her fourth month, Farah noticed deepening smile lines.

By the sixth, frown lines began to appear and became more pronounced each week.

“I read so many articles and knew there wasn’t much that could be done during pregnancy,” she said.

“I talked to my husband about my insecurities, and he reminded me that this was only temporary. He supported me in every way he could.”

Farah hopes that by sharing her story, more people will gain a deeper understanding of the physical and emotional challenges many women quietly endure during pregnancy.

She also underscored the importance of regular prenatal check-ups, not just for the baby’s health but for the mother’s well-being too.

Consultant dermatologist and Malaysian Allergic Contact Dermatitis Subcommittee president Dr Teeba Raja highlighted that acne affects up to 42% of pregnant women, particularly during the first trimester. This is due to elevated androgen levels which increase sebum production.

She added that other common changes include dullness and pigmentation, particularly melasma, often referred to as the “pregnancy mask”.

“Pigmentation issues like melasma and linea nigra, a dark vertical line that often appears on the abdomen, typically emerge in the second and third trimesters, as estrogen and melanocyte-stimulating hormone levels rise,” she said.

“By the third trimester, increased dryness and sensitivity may occur as the skin stretches and undergoes structural shifts.”