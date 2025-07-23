A photo of a luxury car parked across two spaces in Damansara Utama has triggered outrage online, with netizens slamming the driver’s “selfish” attitude.

Shared on Reddit’s r/Bolehland by user Relative_Honeydew_10, the post shows a black Rolls Royce straddling two clearly marked bays.

To make matters worse, the parking spots are designated “2 JAM SAHAJA” (2 hours only), indicating limited parking availability in the area.

“Nice car, fancy number plate but i** mentality. Thanks man for being so selfish, parking here is limited as it is,” the frustrated user wrote.

The photo, taken outside a row of eateries at night, quickly went viral as Malaysians aired their frustrations over inconsiderate drivers.

“He did this so he can get four hours parking time instead of two hours,” joked @AppaNinja.

“When your car cost millions but your parking IQ is in single digits,” said another.

While many were quick to point fingers at the driver, others suggested it might not be entirely his fault, noting that luxury car owners often have chauffeurs.

“Could be his driver. Idk if people with these cars drive on their own or not. But even so, you shouldn’t let your driver park like that,” one commenter said.

Reddit user Jakuuzeeman added a different perspective:

“Y’all flaming this guy, but it might be the neighbour who parked like an i**, then left, leaving this guy looking bad. Not saying it’s true, but it’s happened to me before.”