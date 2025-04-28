Double-parking is something many Malaysians are guilty of. Whether it’s due to an emergency, it’s crucial to leave your contact number so others can reach you if needed.

In a brief TikTok video shared by @alianadhierah, a group of Malaysians can be seen lifting a red Axia that had double-parked in front of a Vios in Putra Heights.

According to @alianadhierah, the Vios owner had been honking for over an hour in an attempt to get the Axia driver’s attention—but there was no response.

Eventually, several bystanders stepped in to help physically move the Axia, allowing the Vios driver to exit the parking spot.

In a follow-up video, @alianadhierah revealed that the Axia driver had not left a contact number and only came downstairs from the second floor after being instructed by the police.

She was also issued a summon.

“We didn’t call, but someone else already did. The police came, handled it, and the Axia owner got a summons.”

The video, which has since gone viral with over 321,000 views, sparked a wave of frustration among Malaysian netizens toward drivers who continue to double park and inconvenience others.

“Even with a high level of education, it’s pointless if you’re selfish and cause trouble for the community,“ commented Din Mohd Ali.

At the same time, many praised the group of men who worked together to move the Axia and assist the Vios driver.

“Helping each other, Malaysian style,” wrote Escape Hicom, applauding their teamwork.