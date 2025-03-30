A Malaysian man displayed true courage during the recent 7.7 earthquake which hit Myanmar and affected Bangkok, Thailand when he rescued two children when the tremors hit the Thai capital city on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Malaysian businessman known as Vinc Teh was staying at the Berkeley Hotel, near the Pratunam district when the tremors hit Bangkok.

As many of Bangkok’s buildings and structures began to sway, Vinc, who was there for a shareholder meeting, was on the 11th floor of the building at the time of the incident.

Panicking over the situation, he then decided to run out of the building when he noticed two toddlers between two to four-years-old, crying and clinging to the rooftop pool that was like a stormy sea due to the tremor.

Speaking to Oriental Daily, Vinc said he had planned to hide under a table but noticed the children screaming and swaying in the pool, prompting him to act upon the situation immediately.

Vinc immediately rushed without hesitating and got both children out of the pool safely.

As per his account of the incident, the glass wall surrounding the pool shattered as a result of the tremors causing shards and pieces to land all over the floor.

The children’s father spotted Vinc carrying both kids and immediately ran barefoot across the broken glass to reach them, cutting his feet in the process.

In several photos posted by Vinc, hotel staff are seen helping and treating those injured including himself, the father and both children with a first-aid kit while waiting for an ambulance.

He suffered cuts on his legs from the shattered glass too, but told the Chinese daily he didn’t care about the pain at that moment, as he wanted to ensure that everyone got out safely.

“The dad didn’t think twice. He just sprinted across all the glass, bleeding and all, just to get to his kids.

“Father’s love is really powerful,” Vinc wrote in a Facebook post in Mandarin.

In his post, he also uploaded photos of blood on the hotel grounds, shattered glass from the pool’s walls, as well as injured guests, including a young girl who was also hurt by the debris.

Vinc said after finally reaching the ground floor, he saw many people gathered in the vicinity trying to understand the situation that just befell them.

Additionally, he noted that water from rooftop infinity pools had overflowed due to the quake, instilling more fear within the group.

He also pointed out that the roads outside the hotel had visible cracks while elevated roads were temporarily shut down.

Even the hotel’s walls, he said, were covered in fractures.

This prompted Vinc to decide it was too risky to stay the night and booked another hotel that was on a lower floor.