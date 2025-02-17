“I just saved someone’s life,” Farah says to the camera.

After a brief but tense struggle, Farah emerges from the water with the man by her side. His grateful companions quickly help him to safety and express their heartfelt thanks to her.

Farah Putri Mulyani, who was vacationing in Sri Lanka, shared the dramatic rescue on her Instagram. In the clip, she first hears the man’s companions urgently calling for help. Concerned, Farah dives into the water, where the man can be seen struggling to stay afloat.

A Malaysian woman has recently garnered international praise after rescuing a local man from drowning at Sri Lanka’s second tallest waterfall, Diyaluma Falls.

In her post, Farah emphasized the hidden dangers of swimming in waterfalls, particularly the lack of current to aid swimmers.

She warned that this could put even those who are not strong swimmers at risk, as the deep pools and still waters make it harder to stay afloat.

“This incident completely changed the tone of my trip,” Farah shared.

“I think more people should be aware of waterfall hazards. The pool can be incredibly deep, and without a current, it’s easy for someone who’s not a strong swimmer to get into trouble.”

Her video quickly went viral, garnering over 184,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments from people around the world, many of whom have hailed her as a heroine, calling her “Wonder Woman.”

“Saving someone from drowning is incredibly dangerous. As she mentioned, the person was pulling her down to stay afloat—it’s a survival instinct, not intentional. My respect for this lady. A true hero,” praised @josee650didit.

“She should be awarded a bravery medal,” commented @mohitzc.

“I thought Wonder Woman was just a character on television,” said @nov_ramadhnn.