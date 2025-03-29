A raid by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on unlicensed raiders in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, last night, took an ugly turn when it escalated into a skirmish.

Videos of the incident that saw DBKL enforcement personnel and traders getting involved in an altercation have since gone viral.

In one video, enforcement officers attempt to confiscate balloons from a seller who refused to comply, leading to a struggle.

The situation led to other traders getting involved, eventually leading to a brawl.

As of press time, the police have yet to issue a statement on the incident.