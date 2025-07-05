Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman recently claimed that the proposal to set the ideal wage at RM5,000 and above for single individuals and families with two children is unrealistic given the current economic climate.

According to Sinar Harian, he explained that many employers are still grappling with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that rising operating costs, global supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer demand have further strained businesses, making it challenging to increase salaries without risking sustainability.

However, his remarks sparked backlash among Malaysians, who took to social media to express their frustration.

“So those earning above RM5,000 should take a pay cut then, since your salaries are considered unreasonable,“ commented @shah_rymie.

Others criticised the notion that Covid-19 was still a valid excuse for stagnant wages.

“Using Covid-19 as an excuse when it’s already been five years—how is it still not stable?” questioned @alifrahman2005.

“It’s been five and a half years and I’m still having hiccups? I think it’s how you manage your company finances that’s the problem,“ added @alsocherbtw.

Meanwhile, some netizens highlighted the growing disparity between wages and the cost of living.

“Saying that a RM5,000 salary is unrealistic? What’s truly unrealistic is expecting workers to survive in 2025 with salaries from the ’90s. Rent goes up, food prices go up—everything goes up, except wages. When the bosses profit, it’s all quiet. But when workers ask for fair pay, MEF panics. If a business model relies on cheap labour, it’s better to shut it down,“ said @ksampoh.

“Wow, just like that? So the cost of living keeps rising, but salaries don’t keep up?” asked @qtfluffshiii.

What do you think? Is RM5,000 truly an unrealistic expectation?