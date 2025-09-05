A Malaysian recently claimed that their order was allegedly cancelled by a delivery platform without being refunded.

The customer’s order totaled RM39.68, comprising five food and beverage items.

A Reddit post included screenshots of a conversation with the delivery platform’s customer service, in which the representative stated that the order had been cancelled by the platform without offering much clarification.

Regarding the refund, the customer service representative said the nature of the cancellation was “non-refundable” and that the platform was allegedly unable to process a refund for the customer.

The customer sought further details from the agent but was allegedly told that such information was “not allowed” to be shared.

Furthermore, the agent informed the customer that the platform was unable to accommodate their request after reviewing the case.

After continued insistence, the customer service agent assured the customer that the issue would be escalated to upper management and confirmed that another agent would follow up.

Moments later, the customer was informed that the cancellation occurred because the “relevant team” had contacted another individual during the delivery process.

However, the individual reached via the other phone number reportedly informed the team that they were the wrong person and had no knowledge of the order, further reiterating that a refund could not be issued.

The customer then responded to the agent’s claim, alleging that the individual had confirmed they were not contacted by the platform. Nevertheless, the agent repeated the earlier claim that the team had contacted the wrong number.

“As advised, I’m unable to offer any refund.

“I also checked to see if I can provide any exceptions. However, I’m unable to do so. “Therefore, I’ll end the chat now,” the customer service agent stated.

Netizens urged the customer to report the issue to the relevant authorities, while others expressed anger at the delivery platform’s alleged mishandling of the matter.

Several users also claimed to have had similar experiences with the same platform, where their refunds were allegedly not processed properly, resulting in significant financial losses.