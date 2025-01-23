FOR many, the idea of swapping a glamorous job in the skies for a life surrounded by mud and squealing pigs might seem unthinkable.

But for 27-year-old Yang Yanxi from China, this bold career shift has transformed her life—and her fortune.

According to the South China Morning Post, Yang spent five years as a flight attendant for a Shanghai-based airline.

However, the job was far from smooth sailing.

During tough times, her salary dropped to just 2,800 yuan (RM1,710), leaving her financially strapped.

To afford luxury bags, Yang had to rely on her parents, who cut back on their own spending and fell into significant debt to support her.

Everything changed in October 2022 when Yang discovered that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries to remove lipomas.

Feeling a deep sense of guilt, Yang made a life-altering decision.

In April 2023, she left her job as a flight attendant and took over a pig farm previously run by a relative.

Embracing her new rural life, Yang harnessed the power of social media to share her journey.

Through short videos showcasing her daily tasks—preparing pig feed, feeding the animals, and cleaning the farm—she quickly amassed a following of nearly 1.2 million people.

Despite the hard work and challenges, including daily backaches and the constant stench of farm life, Yang’s efforts have paid off.

Over the past two months, she has earned more than 200,000 yuan (RM122,000) through pig farming, selling livestock, and managing her growing social media presence.

Yang’s ambitions don’t stop at running a pig farm. She hopes to open a specialty store and eventually start a hotel to secure a better future for her family.

Her inspiring story has since gone viral on Chinese social media, with many praising her resilience and dedication to supporting her parents.

