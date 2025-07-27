11 injured in random stabbing at Michigan Walmart store

TRAVERSE CITY: At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in Michigan on Saturday, with authorities confirming the attack appeared random.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea stated a 42-year-old male suspect, a Michigan resident, was arrested and acted alone using a folding knife.

Six victims remain in critical condition, while five others are seriously injured, according to Munson Healthcare. Three victims underwent surgery, with the injured comprising six men and five women.

Sheriff Shea noted the attack began near the checkout area, describing the violence as “very uncommon for our area.” Eyewitness Julia Martell recounted seeing a man with a knife stabbing people in the pharmacy section, leaving “blood everywhere.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed solidarity with the victims, calling the incident a “brutal act of violence.” The FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. - AFP