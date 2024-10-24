$1b raised for Lebanon at Paris conference, French minister says

PARIS: France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said an international conference held in Paris in support of Lebanon raised $800 million in humanitarian aid and another $200 million for the country's army.

Some 70 government delegations and 15 international organisations met in Paris aiming to raise at least 500 million euros in humanitarian aid and push for a ceasefire, but with the U.S. focused on its own efforts, diplomats said they expect little concrete progress.

