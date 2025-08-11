6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Turkiye, one dead

ISTANBUL: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Turkiye late Sunday, according to Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency reported the quake was centred in Sindirgi district of Balikesir province.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 11 kilometres (6.8 miles).

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed an 81-year-old citizen died after being rescued from a collapsed building.

Twenty-nine others were injured but none were in life-threatening conditions.

Initial assessments revealed 16 buildings collapsed across 68 neighbourhoods due to the earthquake and aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences and pledged close monitoring of the situation. – Bernama-Anadolu