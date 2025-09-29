95 dead from hunger and disease in Sudan refugee camp in 40 days

KHARTOUM: At least 95 people have died from hunger and disease over the past 40 days in Abu Shouk displacement camp in western Sudan, volunteer groups confirmed on Sunday.

The Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room reported 73 children under five and 22 elderly individuals perished from hunger and illness among camp residents.

“The security and humanitarian situation in El Fasher remain dire, with residents facing severe shortages of food, water, and healthcare,” the group stated.

They specifically highlighted displaced people being completely cut off from aid and basic services.

The volunteer organisation warned of a looming health crisis across the city due to unburied bodies amid ongoing insecurity.

They urgently called on international organisations to establish safe corridors for civilians fleeing the conflict.

Another volunteer group, the Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, confirmed the deaths and reported sharply deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

They cited ongoing shelling, the collapse of basic services, and the shutdown of most charity kitchens as key factors.

Funding shortfalls and rapidly rising prices have exacerbated the already critical situation in the region.

The Sudan Doctors Network reported 23 deaths from malnutrition among children and women in El Fasher during September alone.

In July, the same non-governmental organisation said 239 children had died in the city since January due to shortages of food and medicine.

Violent clashes have continued in El Fasher since May 2024 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and allied forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighting has intensified significantly in recent days according to local reports.

Sudan remains gripped by a broader conflict between the SAF and RSF that erupted in April 2023.

The prolonged fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions across the country.

This has dramatically deepened Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis with no immediate resolution in sight. — Bernama-Xinhua