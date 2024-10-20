A million Cambodians exposed to landmine risks, says PM Hun Manet

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Saturday said that nearly one million people are living under the threats of unexploded ordnances (UXO) despite three decades of rapid demising exercise, reported Fresh News.

He said about 1,700 kilometres (km) of land, or roughly two-and-a-half times the size of Singapore, is still exposed to landmine hazards.

The lethal landmines laid during the Khmer Rouge conflict in the 1990s continue to trouble the rural population despite aggressive efforts by the Cambodian government, local communities, and international agencies to clear the unexploded remnants of war.

“In nearly 30 years we have cleared more than 3,000 square kilometres (sq km) of land. We now have 1,700 sq km remaining to be cleared, with approximately one million citizens living in mine-affected areas.

“To put this into perspective, the remaining contaminated land is roughly two-and-a-half times the size of Singapore,” said Hun Manet, according to online media Fresh News.

It has been widely reported that Cambodia was once the most heavily contaminated country with landmines, cluster munitions and other unexploded weapons in the world.

However, the continuous collective efforts have managed to reduce the number of unexploded devices, and some of the land freed from landmine threats has now been turned into agricultural land that is transforming rural economies.

The Cambodian government is working tirelessly to achieve its vision to free the Kingdom from landmines by 2025.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre is spearheading clearing mines and UXO and providing education to local communities about the hazards of these weapons.

During a meeting with Cambodian Red Cross Youth volunteers in Phnom Penh, Hun Manet reminded the public to continue supporting demining activities and maintaining peace that is vital to further the nation’s progress.