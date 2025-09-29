Afghanistan releases American national as diplomatic gesture to US

KABUL: The Afghan government announced the release of an American national on Sunday in what officials described as a diplomatic gesture toward the United States.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed that US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler led a delegation to Kabul for meetings with Afghan officials.

During the meeting, Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed that US citizen Amir Amiri had been released earlier that day.

Muttaqi emphasised that the Afghan administration does not treat cases involving foreign nationals as political leverage.

He stressed that diplomacy remains the most effective channel for resolving such issues between nations.

The foreign minister hailed the move as a constructive step forward in bilateral relations.

Muttaqi extended gratitude to the State of Qatar for mediating in prisoner-exchange talks between Kabul and Washington.

Boehler welcomed the Afghan government’s decision to release the American citizen.

He described the development as a good moment for both countries’ relations.

The US envoy said previous discussions between the two sides had been productive.

He voiced optimism that continued dialogue could help address other unresolved matters.

Boehler has been engaging with Afghan officials in recent weeks as part of Washington’s ongoing efforts.

The diplomatic efforts focus on securing the release of American citizens detained in Afghanistan. — Bernama-Xinhua