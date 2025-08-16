Air Canada flight attendants strike shuts down flights affecting 100,000

TORONTO: Air Canada’s flight attendants are set to strike, forcing the airline to cancel hundreds of flights and disrupt travel for over 100,000 passengers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing 10,000 attendants, issued a strike notice on Wednesday, allowing a legal walkout from 12:01 am Saturday.

CBC reported the strike could begin by 1:00 am if no last-minute agreement is reached.

Air Canada, handling 130,000 daily passengers, has already started winding down operations ahead of the potential shutdown.

By Friday evening, the airline had cancelled 623 flights, affecting more than 100,000 travellers.

The union is demanding wage increases and compensation for unpaid ground duties, including boarding assistance.

Rafael Gomez of the University of Toronto noted flight attendants are typically paid only for in-flight hours, a global industry norm.

He said the union has successfully framed unpaid ground work as unfair, swaying public opinion.

Passengers unaware of industry standards may question why attendants assisting them aren’t paid for that time, Gomez explained.

Air Canada’s latest offer promises senior attendants an average salary of CAN$87,000 by 2027.

CUPE dismissed the proposal as below inflation and market rates.

The union also refused federal and airline requests to settle disputes through arbitration.

Gomez predicts a short strike, given peak travel season pressures.

He said the airline risks losing hundreds of millions in revenue, calling it a high-stakes standoff. - AFP