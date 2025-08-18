Air Canada suspends flights as attendants defy back-to-work order

OTTAWA: Air Canada has halted plans to restart limited flights on Sunday evening after its flight attendants refused to comply with a government back-to-work directive.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) unlawfully instructed its members to ignore an order from the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to return to work, according to the airline’s statement.

Air Canada confirmed it would resume operations starting Monday evening instead.

Around 240 flights scheduled from Sunday afternoon onwards have been cancelled, disrupting the airline’s usual daily schedule of 700 flights operated by Air Canada and its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge.

Canadian Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu stated on Saturday that she used her powers under the Canada Labour Code to direct the CIRB to arbitrate the dispute between Air Canada and CUPE.

The airline and union have failed to reach a temporary agreement despite eight months of negotiations covering pay rises, ground pay, enhanced pensions and benefits, and increased crew rest periods. – Bernama-Xinhua