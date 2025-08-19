El Salvador enforces military-style school inspections under new education minister

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador’s newly appointed education minister Karla Trigueros has mandated military-style inspections in public schools nationwide.

The former military officer issued a directive requiring students to maintain clean uniforms and appropriate haircuts starting August 20.

Trigueros, who wears camouflage uniforms during school visits, shared the new policy on social media platform X.

“Within the framework of strengthening discipline, order, and the personal presentation of the student community,“ schools must enforce strict compliance, she stated.

President Nayib Bukele endorsed the policy, calling for a complete transformation of El Salvador’s education system.

Teachers’ unions immediately raised concerns about potential abuses of power against students and educators.

The Salvadoran Teachers’ Front warned the policy could worsen existing workplace abuses in schools.

Bukele’s government credits its tough anti-gang policies with reducing violence to historic lows.

Many Salvadoran schools previously faced severe gang-related harassment before the crackdown.

Over 1.2 million students attend public schools across the Central American nation.

The new measures require principals to personally greet and inspect students at school gates daily.

Critics argue the policy represents an alarming militarisation of education under Bukele’s administration.

Supporters maintain the rules will instil discipline in a school system recovering from gang influence.

The controversy highlights ongoing debates about security versus civil liberties in El Salvador. - AFP