Johor man to be sentenced for setting fire to city council tow truck

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court has fixed tomorrow for sentencing a 31-year-old unemployed man who admitted to setting fire to a Johor Bahru City Council tow truck.

Wan Muhammad Nasrul W Ahmad pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok.

The accused committed the offence by using petrol to destroy the MBJB vehicle at the Johor Bahru Waterfront vehicle storage depot last August 15.

The act caused RM24,000 in damages to the council-owned tow truck at approximately 11.07 am that day.

Section 435 of the Penal Code prescribes a maximum 14-year jail term and a fine for those convicted of mischief by fire.

Judge Thalha granted Wan Muhammad Nasrul bail at RM7,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy Public Prosecutors R Navina and Siti Fatimah Mamu handled the prosecution. – Bernama