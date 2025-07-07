Apple challenges EU’s 500 million euro fine over App Store rules

BRUSSELS: Apple has formally appealed a 500 million euro fine imposed by the European Union, arguing that the mandated changes to its App Store policies negatively impact users.

The fine, issued in April, stemmed from allegations that Apple restricted developers from directing customers to cheaper deals outside its platform, violating EU digital competition laws.

Apple stated, “Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission’s decision -- and their unprecedented fine -- go far beyond what the law requires.”

The company contends that the EU is overstepping by dictating business terms that confuse developers and degrade user experience.

To avoid escalating penalties, Apple recently adjusted its App Store policies in Europe, permitting developers to offer alternative payment methods directly within apps.

The European Commission is currently reviewing these modifications. The fine was levied under the Digital Markets Act, a regulation Apple has criticized, claiming compliance is only due to the threat of severe financial penalties. - AFP