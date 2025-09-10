Apple iPhone 17 Air goes eSIM-only globally, accelerating digital SIM adoption

PARIS: Apple has announced that its new iPhone 17 Air will be available globally without a physical SIM card slot, marking a significant advancement for eSIM technology.

This move extends the company’s eSIM-only strategy, which began with the iPhone 14 in the United States in 2022, to the worldwide market.

An eSIM is a digital version of the physical SIM card, containing all necessary information for a phone to connect to a mobile network and authenticate a user’s subscription.

Unlike traditional plastic cards that users slot into their devices, eSIMs can be downloaded remotely through methods like scanning a QR code or using phone settings.

This technology simplifies processes such as signing up with a new network provider or switching operators, especially when travelling to access cheaper local services.

eSIM usage also reduces plastic waste and distribution costs associated with manufacturing and shipping physical SIM cards.

Setting up an eSIM requires an internet connection, meaning users might need Wi-Fi to activate their service on a new device.

Travellers should activate a local eSIM before departure to ensure immediate connectivity upon arrival at their destination.

Apple promotes eSIMs for offering greater flexibility, enhanced convenience, better security, and seamless connectivity for users.

Industry analyst Kester Mann from CCS Insight notes that fewer physical components align with Apple’s long-standing vision of creating slimmer, easier-to-use phones.

Manufacturers may also gain more control over the customer connection journey with mobile operators through eSIM technology.

Consultancy Roland Berger suggests eSIMs allow phone makers to position themselves between mobile operators and end users, potentially reducing operator control.

While competitors like Samsung haven’t yet released eSIM-only phones, industry expectations point toward them following Apple’s lead.

Google’s latest Pixel 10 phones already offer an eSIM-only version in the US market, indicating broader industry movement.

Roland Berger predicts eSIM adoption will gain significant traction, forecasting that 75% of smartphone connections will use eSIM by 2030, up from just 10% in 2023.

CCS Insight estimates the number of eSIM-capable handsets will grow from the current 1.3 billion to 3 billion by 2030.

Despite easier switching capabilities, mobile network managers report little evidence of increased customer churn due to eSIM technology.

Future eSIM applications could include mobile operators offering more individually tailored services to subscribers.

The tourism sector is expected to see substantial growth in local eSIM sales, projected to rise from 70 million in 2024 to 280 million by 2030.

Specialized providers like Airalo and Holafly have emerged to sell affordable foreign connectivity to travellers, though traditional mobile operators are developing their own alternatives.

eSIM technology also simplifies machine-to-machine communication, enabling remote setup and reconfiguration of connected devices from smartwatches to vehicles and electricity meters. – AFP