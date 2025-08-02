New water tariff rates in Melaka effective Aug 1 for sustainable supply

MELAKA: Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) has implemented new water tariff rates effective August 1 to ensure the sustainability and stability of the state’s water supply system.

The adjustment aims to prepare for future challenges while minimising the impact on domestic users.

In a statement, SAMB clarified that the revised rates would not burden the majority of households, particularly the 312,396 registered users who consume water prudently.

The changes also affect 48,788 non-domestic accounts, including businesses, industries, government agencies, and charitable institutions, ensuring a fairer contribution to water service costs.

The updated tariff structure includes:

• Domestic (Residential): Minimum charge of RM9.40, with rates ranging from RM0.94/m³ for 0-20 cubic metres to RM2.26/m³ for usage exceeding 35 cubic metres.

• Domestic (Residential Bulk Meter): A flat rate of RM2.22/m³ with a minimum charge of RM25.

• Business/Industry/Government: Rates start at RM2.66/m³ for 0-35 cubic metres, increasing to RM2.72/m³ beyond that threshold, with a minimum charge of RM26.60.

• Places of Worship/Charitable Institutions: Fixed at RM1.01/m³ with a minimum charge of RM10.10.

• Shipping: A steep rate of RM8.02/m³ with an RM80.20 minimum charge.

• Data Centres: Charged RM5.32/m³, with a minimum fee of RM53.20.

SAMB emphasised that the revised tariffs will fund critical infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Jus and Jernih Water Treatment Plants, pipeline upgrades across Melaka, and improved sludge waste management.

These investments aim to enhance service reliability and meet growing demand. - Bernama