Arrest warrant sought for South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, following her questioning over allegations including bribery and stock manipulation.

Former president Yoon Suk Yeol remains detained after his controversial declaration of martial law.

Special prosecutor Oh Jung-hee confirmed the warrant request at a press briefing.

Kim faces charges under capital market and financial investment laws.

This marks a historic moment, as both a former president and first lady could face arrest.

Prosecutors were unable to question Yoon due to his resistance and safety concerns.

Last week, he reportedly lay on his cell floor in his underwear to avoid questioning.

Kim publicly apologised ahead of her questioning but denied all allegations.

Controversy has long surrounded her, including accusations of stock manipulation.

A 2022 video showing her accepting a luxury handbag sparked public backlash.

She is also accused of interfering in parliamentary nominations.

While in office, Yoon vetoed multiple investigations into her alleged misconduct.

His declaration of martial law led to his impeachment and removal from office in April.

A snap election was held in June following his ouster.

Legal proceedings are ongoing as the case continues to unfold. – AFP