Australia blames Iran for antisemitic attacks, vows to expel envoy

SYDNEY: Australia will expel Iran’s ambassador to Canberra following accusations that Tehran directed two antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Iran’s government had orchestrated these attacks based on credible intelligence gathered by Australian security agencies.

“Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year, and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6.”

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation believes Iran likely directed further attacks beyond these two incidents.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,“ Albanese said.

“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community.”

Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran with all diplomats safely relocated to a third country.

The government will additionally designate Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

These developments follow increased antisemitic incidents targeting homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023. – Reuters