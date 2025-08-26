Finland’s Stubb urges Trump to pressure Russia over Ukraine war

HELSINKI: Finnish President Alexander Stubb has urged US President Donald Trump to implement measures that would compel Russia to negotiate with Ukraine.

Stubb expressed hope that Trump’s patience with Moscow would eventually run out during his Tuesday press conference.

The Finnish leader has developed a personal relationship with Trump through golf and leads a nation sharing an extensive border with Russia.

Stubb has participated in recent discussions with European leaders attempting to resolve the Ukraine conflict through dialogue with Washington.

“I hope that the patience of Western countries, especially the United States, will run out,“ Stubb told assembled journalists.

He referenced Trump’s pattern of taking decisive action whenever his patience reaches its limit regarding international disputes.

Stubb specifically cited upcoming US tariffs against India as an example of Trump’s effective pressure tactics.

“The most recent example was the tariffs imposed on India because India buys Russian oil, gas, and weapons,“ Stubb explained.

He suggested that similar measures against other countries might successfully bring Russia back to negotiation tables.

Trump has consistently linked warfare and peacemaking with trade policy throughout his administration.

The US president has threatened fifty percent tariffs on India in response to its continued purchases of Russian petroleum products.

Washington maintains that these oil purchases effectively finance Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. – AFP