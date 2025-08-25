Australia mushroom murderer Erin Patterson left me 'half alive', lone surviving victim says

SYDNEY: The lone surviving guest of a lunch where three others died after being served food laced with deadly mushrooms told an Australian court on Monday the actions of host and convicted murderer Erin Patterson had left him feeling “half alive”.

Patterson was found guilty last month of luring her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, to lunch at her home and poisoning them with individual portions of Beef Wellington that contained toxic death cap mushrooms.

A jury also found the 50-year-old guilty of the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband, who survived the 2023 meal at Erin Patterson's home in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

On Monday, speaking at the start of a two-day pre-sentencing hearing, Ian Wilkinson told a court in Melbourne that the death of his wife had left him bereft.

“It’s a truly horrible thought to live with that somebody could decide to take her life. I only feel half alive without her,“ he said, breaking down in tears as he delivered his victim impact statement.

Wilkinson, a pastor in a local church, spent months in hospital recovering from the poisoning, and said on Monday he had only narrowly survived.

He called on Patterson, who said the poisonings were accidental and continues to maintain her innocence, to confess to her crimes.

“I encourage Erin to receive my offer of forgiveness for those harms done to me with full confession and repentance. I bear her no ill will,“ he said.

“I am no longer Erin Patterson’s victim and she has become the victim of my kindness.”

The court received a total of 28 victim impact statements, of which seven were read publicly.

Erin Patterson's estranged husband Simon Patterson - who was invited to the lunch but declined - spoke of the devastating impact on the couple's two children.

“The grim reality is they live in an irreparably broken home with only a solo parent, when almost everyone else knows their mother murdered their grandparents,“ he said in a statement that was read out on his behalf.

The extraordinary media interest in the case, which gripped Australia for much of the ten-week trial, had been traumatic for the family, he added.

The current hearing will form part of presiding judge Justice Christopher Beale's sentencing decision, which will be heard at a later date.

Patterson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. She has 28 days from the day of her sentencing to appeal, but has not yet indicated whether she will do so - REUTERS