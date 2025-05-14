FRU truck crash: Puspakom pledges full cooperation

SHAH ALAM: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) is fully prepared to cooperate with the authorities following the crash that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel at Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, Perak yesterday.

Puspakom, in a statement today, noted it will not comment on the investigations or react to comments made in the public domain out of respect for the ongoing investigations process and the victims involved.

“We respectfully urge the public, especially those active on social media, to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in speculation. We must allow the authorities to carry out their duties professionally.

“Misinformation not only disrupts the investigation but also causes unnecessary pain to the families affected.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience, and we encourage everyone to await official updates from the proper channels,” the statement read.

Puspakom also extended its condolences to the victims’ families, colleagues and everyone affected by the devastating event.

