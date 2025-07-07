Bangladesh lawyers challenge ex-PM Hasina’s murder trial charges

DHAKA: State-appointed defence lawyers for Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina have moved to dismiss the charges against her in an ongoing crimes against humanity trial.

The case stems from a violent crackdown on protesters last year, which reportedly left up to 1,400 dead.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, fled to India following a student-led uprising in August 2024 and has refused to return to Dhaka for the trial, which began in absentia on June 1.

Defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain argued that the charges were “false, fabricated and politically motivated,“ though he admitted he had not communicated directly with the former leader.

Prosecutors allege Hasina bore command responsibility for the violence, filing five charges including failure to prevent mass murder, which qualify as crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law. The trial is set to resume on July 10.

This development follows Hasina’s recent six-month sentence for contempt of court in a separate case on July 2.

The UN has documented the deaths during last year’s unrest, adding international scrutiny to the proceedings. - AFP