Bank of America sued for alleged financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK: A woman who says she was abused by the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sued Bank of America on Wednesday, alleging the bank knowingly provided financial services that enabled his sex trafficking operation for years.

Bank of America declined to comment.

The woman, referred to in court papers as Jane Doe, is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

She is represented by law firms Boies Schiller and Edwards Henderson, who previously secured settlements of $75 million and $290 million with Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, respectively, over their alleged financial ties to Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The circumstances of his death, as well as his social relationships with wealthy and powerful individuals, fueled theories that others were involved in his crimes. His case has become a political headache for President Donald Trump’s administration. After pledging during the 2024 campaign to release files from the Justice Department’s investigation into Epstein, the administration reversed course this year, prompting an outcry from Trump’s conservative base and congressional Republicans. - Reuters