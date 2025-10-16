BNY Mellon sued for processing Jeffrey Epstein victim payments

NEW YORK: A woman who claims she was abused by the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has sued Bank of New York Mellon.

The lawsuit alleges the bank processed 378 million dollars in payments to victims of his sex trafficking.

The legal action was filed on Wednesday in New York.

The plaintiff accuses the bank of facilitating financial transactions linked to Epstein’s criminal activities.

This case adds to the legal scrutiny surrounding financial institutions’ roles in the Epstein scandal. – Reuters