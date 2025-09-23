Brazil lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro charged with coercion in coup case

SAO PAULO: Brazilian federal lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro has been formally charged with coercion by the country’s Prosecutor General.

The charge is connected to the case in which his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was convicted for plotting a coup.

The prosecutor general’s office stated that Eduardo Bolsonaro has repeatedly attempted to subordinate Brazil’s national interests to his personal and family agenda.

Eduardo Bolsonaro linked the new charge to recent United States sanctions imposed on the wife of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

He labelled the staff of the Prosecutor General’s office as “Moraes’ lackeys,“ referring to the justice who presided over his father’s trial.

The lawmaker added that he learned of the “bogus accusation” from the press and would await official legal notification before making a formal statement.

Eduardo Bolsonaro moved to the United States earlier this year to seek support from President Donald Trump to halt criminal proceedings against his father.

He has claimed credit for influencing the White House to announce 50% tariffs on most Brazilian goods. – Reuters