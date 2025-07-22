Brazilian judge warns Bolsonaro over viral speech on social media

BRASÍLIA: A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has warned former president Jair Bolsonaro of possible imprisonment after his speech was widely shared on social media, violating a court-imposed ban. The far-right leader, accused of plotting a coup against successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, delivered the address, which was later posted by his allies and family.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited posts on X, Instagram, and Facebook containing Bolsonaro’s remarks as evidence of a breach. “Delivered a speech to be shown on digital platforms,“ Moraes stated, demanding clarification from Bolsonaro’s lawyers within 24 hours or face “immediate imprisonment.”

Bolsonaro, currently under electronic monitoring, denied wrongdoing, calling the judge’s actions “cowardice.” Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump criticized Brazil’s authorities, labeling the case a “witch hunt” and imposing visa sanctions on Moraes. - AFP