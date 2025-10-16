Canada runway incursions hit record high with 639 cases in 2024

MONTREAL: Canada’s Transportation Safety Board has raised fresh concerns about near-misses between aircraft following a record number of runway incursions last year.

The agency reported 639 runway incursions in 2024, up from 566 cases in 2023, marking the highest figure in 15 years of available data.

Runway incursions occur when an aircraft or vehicle incorrectly occupies a runway designated for landing or takeoff.

This trend reflects broader aviation safety worries across multiple countries, including the United States, where understaffed air traffic control operations face strain.

A recent incident involved a Southwest Airlines flight that aborted landing less than 200 feet behind a business jet at Chicago Midway Airport.

Another near-miss occurred at Pearson International Airport when an Air Canada A220 narrowly avoided a taxiing Bombardier business jet during takeoff.

TSB Chair Yoan Marier described incursions as difficult to prevent because they involve multiple stakeholders like airports and airlines.

He emphasised the complexity of resolving this safety issue during an interview.

Growing air traffic is increasing pressure on aviation authorities to implement cockpit alert systems designed to prevent such incidents.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has called for mandatory surface alert technology to address similar concerns.

Canada’s TSB has proposed actions including cockpit alert systems, improved technology, and better airport signage and lighting.

Marier noted that cockpit alerting technologies represent one key component of the solution but not the only required measure.

While most runway incursions are not considered high-risk, some incidents can have deadly consequences.

A Japan Airlines A350 collision with a Coast Guard turboprop at Tokyo’s Haneda airport last year killed most crew members on the smaller aircraft. – Reuters