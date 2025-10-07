Canadian PM to visit White House for crucial tariff talks

WASHINGTON: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit the White House on Tuesday to persuade President Donald Trump to ease US tariffs affecting Canada’s economy.

This working visit marks Carney’s second trip to Washington since taking office in April as he attempts to restore bilateral relations.

The 60-year-old former banker aims to discuss shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between the neighbouring countries.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed trade would feature prominently in their discussions alongside other bilateral issues.

Canada remains without a comprehensive trade agreement with the United States unlike other American allies such as the European Union.

The United States serves as Canada’s primary economic partner, receiving 75% of Canadian exports across their shared border.

Canada’s economy contracted by 1.5% in the second quarter, increasing pressure on Carney’s government.

President Trump has already implemented tariffs on Canadian lumber, aluminum, steel and automobile imports.

The Republican president announced additional 25% tariffs on heavy trucks effective November 1st during Monday’s briefing.

Most trade between the nations currently operates under USMCA, the trilateral agreement involving the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This agreement faces imminent renegotiation with President Trump demanding revisions favouring American industries.

Carney confronts mounting domestic criticism despite campaigning on his extensive crisis management experience.

Political scientist Daniel Beland noted Carney faces pressure to secure at minimum a reduction in steel and aluminum tariffs.

Beland emphasized Carney must return from Washington with tangible progress after previous concessions yielded little.

Carney cancelled a digital services tax targeting American tech giants in June following pressure from President Trump.

The Canadian leader also removed many tariffs imposed by the previous government without reciprocal American actions.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre warned against returning with excuses rather than concrete results.

Political scientist Genevieve Tellier highlighted the inherent risks when negotiating with President Trump given his unpredictable style.

President Trump recently reiterated his desire to make Canada the 51st state during a speech to military leaders.

The American president claimed Canada expressed interest in participating in his proposed Golden Dome missile shield program.

Trump suggested Canada could join the United States as the 51st state to receive missile defence protection without cost. – AFP