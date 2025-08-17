Car bomb blast in Damascus causes no casualties, say reports

DAMASCUS: Syrian state media reported a car bomb explosion in the capital on Saturday evening.

The blast occurred in the upscale Mazzeh area, known for housing embassies and UN offices.

State news agency SANA confirmed the explosion but stated no casualties were reported.

State television attributed the blast to an explosive device planted inside an old car.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed the explosion targeted a vehicle near a hotel.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. - AFP