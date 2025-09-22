Charlie Kirk’s widow forgives alleged killer in deeply religious memorial speech

GLENDALE: Erika Kirk publicly forgave the man accused of murdering her husband, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, during a deeply religious memorial speech on Sunday.

The 36-year-old widow addressed over 60,000 attendees at a packed Arizona stadium, including US President Donald Trump.

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,“ she told the emotional crowd.

“That man, that young man. I forgive him,“ Kirk stated with a choked voice during her powerful address.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do,“ she continued with conviction.

“The answer to hate is not hate,“ she concluded, receiving widespread applause from supporters.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 during a public debate at a Utah university campus.

The 31-year-old activist used his massive social media following and podcast audience to bolster Trump’s support among young voters.

He championed a nationalist, Christian-centric political ideology throughout his career.

Authorities say suspected shooter Tyler Robinson justified the attack by citing the “hatred” he accused Kirk of spreading.

Kirk frequently made vitriolic statements targeting minorities including transgender people, Muslims, and African Americans.

The 22-year-old Robinson faces seven charges including aggravated murder for the shooting.

Prosecutors have announced they intend to seek the death penalty in his case. – AFP