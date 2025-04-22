China expresses condolences after pope death

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry expressed condolences on Tuesday following the death of Pope Francis.

The Vatican on Monday announced the death of the 88-year-old pontiff, who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church.

“In recent years, China and the Vatican have maintained constructive contact and carried out friendly exchanges,“ foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

“China is willing to make joint efforts with the Vatican to promote the continued improvement of China-Vatican relations,“ Guo added.

In 1951, newly communist China severed ties with the Holy See, forcing Catholics to choose between membership in the state-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association or non-sanctioned churches loyal to the pope.

But under Francis, Beijing and the Vatican inked a 2018 agreement allowing both Beijing and the Holy See a say in appointing bishops in an attempt to close the schism in China’s 12-million-strong Catholic community.

But the Vatican expressed its “regrets” in 2022 and 2023 after the unilateral appointment of two bishops by Beijing -- including one in Shanghai, the largest Catholic diocese in the country -- indirectly accusing it of having violated the 2018 agreement.

They agreed to extend the deal again in 2024.

Pope Francis had expressed a desire to visit China, which he called a “great country”.

“I believe that China is a promise and a hope for the church,“ Francis said.