BEIJING: China has launched a special campaign to crack down on the smuggling of strategic minerals as Beijing seeks to enforce export restrictions it placed on various metals used in industries ranging from defence to clean energy.

Since China imposed controls on metals such as gallium, germanium, antimony, tungsten and some rare earths, some overseas entities have “colluded with domestic lawbreakers” to evade the export restrictions, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce on Friday.

The campaign, which was announced at a conference in the southern city of Shenzhen, urges government departments to target typical evasion methods such as false reporting, concealment, smuggling, and trans-shipment through third countries, the statement said.

Across the border in Hong Kong, authorities in March seized a cargo of antimony ingots under an ordinance that can apply to the export of controlled items without a licence. No explanation was given for the seizure.

About 3.9 million kg of wrought and unwrought antimony were exported from China last year, however shipments have all but stopped since September when the export controls were implemented.

As of early April, the only export was a 20,000-kg cargo to Japan in January, according to Chinese customs data.