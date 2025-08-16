China’s top diplomat visits India for crucial border talks

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit India next week for critical border negotiations, Beijing’s foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The talks, scheduled from August 18 to 20, mark the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India boundary issue.

“Wang Yi will upon invitation visit India and hold the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India border issue,“ a spokesperson stated.

Border trade between the two nations, previously conducted through Himalayan passes, was modest but symbolically important.

Trade halted after a deadly 2020 clash between troops along the disputed frontier.

Indian media earlier reported Wang’s expected arrival in New Delhi for Monday’s discussions.

His counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, visited Beijing in July, signalling warming ties.

The Asian giants have historically vied for influence across South Asia.

Recent global trade tensions under former US President Donald Trump’s policies pushed both toward reconciliation.

Officials from both sides recently confirmed discussions on reviving border trade.

Efforts to restore direct flights and tourist visas further indicate improving relations. - AFP