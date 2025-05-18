BEIJING: China is preparing to launch near-Earth asteroid probe Tianwen-2 at the end of May, state-run CCTV reported on Sunday, in the country's first mission to collect samples from interplanetary space.

Tianwen-2 was transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre's launch area on May 14 and will take off after passing inspections, the report said.

The craft will use a mechanical arm to scoop up dust samples from the surface of 2016 HO3, a small 100-m (328-ft) asteroid that circles Earth like a “quasi-satellite”. It will also explore 311P, a comet.

Other nations including the U.S. and Japan have successfully landed on asteroids.

A space race between China and the U.S. has led to the launch of new exploration plans in recent years.

In 2024, China became the first nation to bring back samples from the moon's far side with its Chang'e-6 lunar probe.

Around 2028, China's Tianwen-3 mission will attempt to bring back samples from Mars.