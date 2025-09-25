China to forego special WTO treatment in future trade negotiations

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization has welcomed China’s decision to stop requesting new special treatment in future negotiations.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described the move as a pivotal moment for the organisation and global trade.

She stated that “China’s decision reflects a commitment to a more balanced and equitable global trading system.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the policy shift during a high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that Li presented the decision as action befitting a responsible major developing nation.

Special and differential treatment provisions grant developing countries certain advantages within WTO agreements.

These benefits include extended implementation periods for trade commitments and measures to enhance trading opportunities.

Wealthy nations have previously argued that China’s economic stature disqualifies it from developing country status.

Washington has specifically called for China to relinquish these privileges given its position as the world’s largest merchandise trader.

Li Yihong from China’s WTO mission clarified that Beijing still considers itself a developing country despite this decision.

She explained that foregoing special treatment in future talks responds to challenges facing the multilateral trading system.

Li described the move as a concrete measure demonstrating China’s willingness to assume responsibility.

She emphasised that “this does not involve any change to China’s status as a developing country.”

Okonjo-Iweala said the declaration represents a significant step in discussions about large developing economies’ roles.

She added that the announcement sends a strong signal of support for necessary WTO reforms.

The director-general believes this will help create a more level playing field for all member nations.

She concluded that “this move will undoubtedly energise discussions and help us work toward a more agile and effective organisation for the 21st century.” – AFP