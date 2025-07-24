China welcomes ICJ climate ruling as positive step for global cooperation

BEIJING: China has described a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on climate change as “positive,“ aligning with the stance of developing nations.

The ICJ declared that states bear legal obligations to address climate change, with potential reparations for failures.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated, “The advisory opinion reflects the long-term positions and propositions of the vast majority of developing countries, including China, and has positive significance for maintaining and promoting international climate cooperation.”

The ICJ’s non-binding opinion emphasised climate change as an “urgent and existential threat,“ warning that nations violating climate commitments engage in a “wrongful act.”

Guo highlighted China’s role in global climate efforts, saying, “China is currently actively and steadily implementing dual carbon targets, and will complete the world’s highest reduction in carbon emissions, using the shortest time in world history to achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality.”

He reaffirmed China’s dedication, stating, “No matter how the international situation changes, China will not give up its active work to address climate change.” – AFP