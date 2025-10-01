Church scaffolding collapse kills 22 at Ethiopia Virgin Mary festival

ADDIS ABABA: A makeshift scaffolding structure erected at a church in Ethiopia collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 55 others.

The tragic incident happened at approximately 7:45 am in the town of Arerti, located about 70 kilometres east of the capital Addis Ababa.

A group of pilgrims was visiting the church for an annual Virgin Mary festival when the collapse occurred.

Local official Atnafu Abate confirmed the casualty figures to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

He stated that many pilgrims were either killed or suffered physical injuries in the accident.

Some individuals remained trapped under the rubble at the time of his statement.

Atnafu did not provide further details regarding those still trapped or any ongoing rescue operations.

He added that some of the more seriously injured victims were transported to hospitals in the capital for treatment.

Images posted on the EBC’s official Facebook page depicted a chaotic scene of collapsed wooden poles.

Crowds of people were seen gathering amidst the dense debris following the collapse.

Other photographs appeared to show the exterior of the church where the scaffolding had been precariously built.

Health and safety regulations are virtually non-existent across Ethiopia, which is Africa’s second most populous nation.

Construction accidents are a common occurrence in the country due to this lack of regulation.

Ethiopia is a sprawling nation composed of a mosaic of 80 different ethnic groups.

It is also among the oldest Christian nations in the entire world.

The Axumite Empire, Ethiopia’s predecessor, officially declared Christianity as the state religion in the fourth century. – EBC