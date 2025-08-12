Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe dies after rally shooting

BOGOTÁ: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally, his family confirmed.

The 39-year-old conservative senator was attacked on June 7 in Bogotá by a suspected teenage hitman.

Despite initial signs of recovery, Uribe suffered a new brain hemorrhage, leading to his death.

His widow, María Claudia Tarazona, thanked medical teams during a wake held in his honour.

Uribe’s body will lie in state at Congress until Wednesday for public viewing.

Six suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police also detained Elder José Arteaga Hernández, believed to be the mastermind behind the assassination.

Authorities suspect a dissident FARC faction was involved in the killing.

The attack has revived painful memories of Colombia’s violent past, including the deaths of four presidential candidates in the 1980s and 1990s.

Uribe’s mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in a failed police operation against Pablo Escobar’s cartel in 1991.

President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, vowing to prioritise national security.

Vice President Francia Márquez called for an end to violence, urging dialogue over bloodshed.

Uribe had been a vocal critic of Petro’s “total peace” negotiations with armed groups.

He had announced his presidential bid for the 2026 elections before the attack.

A rising political star, Uribe previously served as Bogotá’s youngest city council chairperson.

Former president Álvaro Uribe, no relation, mourned his death as a loss of hope for Colombia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed solidarity with Uribe’s family and demanded justice.

Uribe is survived by his wife and four children. - AFP