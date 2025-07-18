Cyprus peace talks show progress but key issues remain unresolved

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described recent Cyprus peace talks as “constructive,“ though key issues like crossing points and solar energy cooperation remain unresolved. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar made progress on forming a youth committee but failed to agree on opening four crossing points.

Guterres stressed the urgency of implementing agreed measures for the benefit of all Cypriots. However, Tatar expressed frustration over Greek Cypriot demands for a new road in the buffer zone, calling it unacceptable. “Because of this buffer zone complication, we have not been able to announce the opening of four gates,“ Tatar told reporters.

Despite setbacks, Tatar remains hopeful for progress before the UN General Assembly in September. The latest talks follow a March meeting in Geneva, where both sides agreed on confidence-building measures, including mine clearance and solar energy cooperation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus recognized only by Turkey. The last major peace talks collapsed in 2017. Guterres noted cautious optimism, saying, “We are building, step-by-step, confidence and creating conditions to do concrete things.” - AFP