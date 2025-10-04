Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar approaches 3,650

HANOI: The death toll from the major earthquake that struck Myanmar nearly two weeks ago has risen to 3,649, with 5,018 injured and 145 still missing, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported citing the country’s state administration council’s information team.

Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported on April 8 that 98 aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5, have occurred since the devastating earthquake on March 28.

The country has concluded its search and rescue phase and officially entered the reconstruction phase.

However, the recovery and rebuilding process faces significant challenges, including severely damaged infrastructure and adverse weather conditions.