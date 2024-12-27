Dengue cases surpass 20,000 in Laos with 11 fatalities

VIENTIANE: The number of dengue cases in Laos has surpassed 20,000, with 11 deaths reported so far this year, reported Xinhua, quoting the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday.

According to a report of the ministry’s Centre of Information and Education for Health, the highest number was reported in the capital Vientiane with 5,761 cases.

The dengue fever has caused 11 deaths, including four in Luang Prabang province, three in the capital, two in Sekong province, and one each in Luang Namtha and Vientiane province.

The health ministry urged people to remain vigilant and help control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

In addition, the ministry has called on health officials and medical staff across Laos to improve the management of dengue fever to prevent a serious outbreak.