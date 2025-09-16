Denmark invests $253 million in Greenland infrastructure amid US interest

COPENHAGEN: Denmark has committed significant funding to develop infrastructure in Greenland through a new bilateral agreement.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the infrastructure development agreement for the autonomous territory on Tuesday.

The Danish government has allocated 1.6 billion kroner ($253 million) in its 2026 budget proposal for infrastructure projects spanning 2026 to 2029.

This investment comes amid renewed US interest in the strategically located and resource-rich island under the Trump administration.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly stated the United States needs Greenland for security reasons, creating diplomatic tensions with Denmark.

Copenhagen has simultaneously sought to strengthen ties with Nuuk as Greenland pursues long-term independence goals.

Denmark recently addressed historical tensions by officially apologising to victims of forced contraception in Greenland at the end of August.

The new agreement includes funding for a new runway in Ittoqqortoormiit in eastern Greenland and a new deepwater port in Qaqortoq in the south.

Denmark will also cover future costs for Greenlandic patients receiving treatment in Danish hospitals.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that “this agreement aims to support a self-reliant Greenland through long-term investments, among other initiatives”.

Nielsen added that “the challenges in the areas of health and housing, among others, are tremendous and this framework agreement will support our desired development in these and several other areas”. – AFP